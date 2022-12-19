Fairborn to hold ‘Run With Lily’ for student who died in car accident Friday

Fairborn High School will host an event Wednesday afternoon to honor the life of a student who died in a car crash Friday morning.
“Run With Lily” is in memory of 17-year-old Lily Clingner, a Skyhawk honor student and member of the cross country team. Clingner was identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Beavercreek Twp. just before noon on Friday.
A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night at Fairborn High School in her memory, and the district provided counselors to students both Saturday and Monday. “Run With Lily” will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Fairborn’s Community Park.
Clingner was driving east on Dayton-Xenia Road with two other teens in her Volkswagen Beetle at 11:50 a.m. Friday morning, when they ran a stop sign at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia and Trebein Road. They were struck by a dump truck that was headed south on Trebein, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Clingner died at the scene.
No charges are expected to be filed in the incident, and the full cause of the crash is still under investigation, a spokesperson for the State Patrol said.
A celebration of life ceremony for Clingner will be held Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Dayton FOP lodge, at 4275 Powell Road in Huber Heights. Visitors are asked to bring a photo or memory to share, Fairborn Schools posted on its Facebook page.
About the Author