Fairborn to hold ‘Run With Lily’ for student who died in car accident Friday

“Run With Lily” is in memory of 17-year-old Lily Clingner, a Skyhawk honor student and member of the cross country team. Clingner was identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Beavercreek Twp. just before noon on Friday.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night at Fairborn High School in her memory, and the district provided counselors to students both Saturday and Monday. “Run With Lily” will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Fairborn’s Community Park.