Fairborn voters approve schools’ substitute levy

Like renewals, substitute levies don’t increase residents’ taxes when they are approved, but over time, they can produce more revenue for the school district, by applying the existing tax rate to any new construction.

In 2020, Fairborn voters approved a 5.83-mill bond issue, which will generate about $76 million for the construction of a new high school, complete with an athletic complex and performing arts center. With these local funds, through working with the State of Ohio Facilities Construction Commission ELPP program, the district will be eligible for $33 million from Ohio to construct a new middle school, Philo said.

Fairborn has begun work at the site of the new high school on Commerce Center Boulevard.

The levy on the May ballot would not go towards the costs of building the new schools. It only goes towards administration costs for the schools, Philo said.