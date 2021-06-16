Family of man shot, then hit by responding Springfield police cruiser, demands answers

A woman who identified herself as his sister said she could see Cole lying in the street on cruiser camera footage and didn’t understand how the officer couldn’t.

Chief Lee Graf called the incident an accident and said he was sure that it was not an intentional act by Officer Amanda Rosales.

She was reportedly looking at houses for addresses when she hit Cole and immediately stopped to help him.

The family also asked why a toxicology report was ordered for Cole but not for Rosales.

Graf said the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is the department that ran Cole’s toxicology report and that he did not request one. It is not standard for an officer to take a breathalyzer test after an accident unless there are signs of impairment. A department captain determined Rosales did not show signs of impairment, Graf said.

Cole’s family also had concerns about how long Rosales was on the scene and if she was allowed to work the case.

“If we made mistakes there, that’s my responsibility,” Graf said. “Obviously, we’re going to look into this and obviously I don’t ever want this to happen again.”

Rosales has been with the department for more than a year. She was working the midnight shift Sunday, which typically comes in around 10 and 11 p.m., Graf said.

She has been placed an administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Springfield police are investigating the shooting and has also started an internal investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the pedestrian strike.

Springfield NAACP President Denise Williams assured Cole’s family the organization will make sure there is transparency as the incident is investigated.

“This is why Springfield has an NAACP,” Williams said. “We will get all the answers. Our arms spread wide.”