FBI, bomb squad respond to Sugarcreek Twp. apartment complex
FBI, bomb squad respond to Sugarcreek Twp. apartment complex

Local News
By
24 minutes ago

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Dayton Bomb Squad, responded to an apartment complex in Sugarcreek Twp. Wednesday morning.

It’s not clear what prompted the response.

The FBI, Dayton Bomb Squad and Sugarcreek Twp. police were seen outside an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Surrey Trail.

The bomb squad has left the scene and an FBI agent was seen leaving the building.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

