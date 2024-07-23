BreakingNews
Man ID’d in crash outside Miami Valley Hospital North that killed 1, seriously injured another

Federal court strikes down Ohio’s limitation on who can help voters return ballots

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A federal court struck down a portion of an Ohio law this week that places restrictions on who is legally free to help Ohioans submit their absentee ballots, often in cases that involve disabled voters.

The ruling from United States District Court Northern District of Ohio’s Judge Bridget M. Brennan, which came down late Monday, found that the limiting provision violates the federal Voting Rights Act, which the court wrote “allows a voter to select a person of their choice to assist them with voting, including the return of a disabled voter’s absentee ballot.”

The ruling impacts Ohio’s House Bill 458, a sweeping election reform bill from a prior general assembly that made it a fourth degree felony for anyone other than a voter’s immediate family, in-laws, and aunts and uncles from helping that voter submit their absentee ballots.

The ACLU, which helped argue the case on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said in a statement that the provision blocked disabled voters like plaintiff Jennifer Kucera, an Ohioan living with muscular dystrophy, from “turning to other trusted people in their lives to assist them, including their professional caregivers, their neighbors, and even their own grandchildren.”

Megan Keenan, an attorney with the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, commended Brennan’s ruling, writing that it reinforces a “clear command” within federal law: “States must allow voters with disabilities to receive assistance from a person of the voter’s choice, not a person of the state’s choice.”

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.

In Other News
1
Project to build VA history center in Dayton has $61 million...
2
1 arrested after SUV hits children crossing the street, seriously...
3
Water main break closes busy Centerville road
4
Man ID’d in crash outside Miami Valley Hospital North that killed 1...
5
JD Vance strolls down memory lane during Middletown visit

About the Author

Follow Avery Kreemer on twitter

Avery is currently covering the Ohio Statehouse with a specific emphasis on this August's historic vote on Issue 1. He also covers various areas in Butler County for the Journal-News including Oxford, Trenton and the West Chester businesses.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top