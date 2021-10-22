dayton-daily-news logo
Fiery head-on crash near Troy seriously injures both drivers

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Two people seriously injured in a head-on fiery crash Thursday afternoon near Troy were flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on state Route 202 near Children’s Home Road, said Deputy Warren Edmondson of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

An older model Dodge pickup truck headed south struck a car trailer towed by another truck headed south, which caused the pickup’s right front tire to come off. The driver then lost control and went head-on into a small Jeep sport-utility vehicle headed north.

The pickup then burst into flames, Edmondson said.

The driver was able to get out on his own. The driver of the Jeep, described as an older woman, was pulled out by bystanders, including the truck driver whose trailer was struck, the deputy said.

The pickup and Jeep drivers, whose names were not released, were flown by CareFlight with serious injuries.

A crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash, Edmondson said.

