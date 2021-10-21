Dayton police continue to seek details in hit-skip crash that injured teen waiting at bus stop

Witnesses told officers the vehicle left the road and hit McDonald, who was on the sidewalk, before fleeing north on North Main Street, according to police.

“At this point we have nothing to go on as far as if this was an intentional act or if this was strictly an accident,” Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns, Traffic Services Unit supervisor said last month. “Obviously, a lot of that is going to be part of the investigation and that’s why we really want anyone that may have seen this, may have heard about it, may have any sort of doorbell footage, camera footage or anything like that to come forward and let us know to help us with the investigation.”