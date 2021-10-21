dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton police continue to seek details in hit-skip crash that injured teen waiting at bus stop

By Kristen Spicker
13 minutes ago

Dayton police are continuing to investigate and seek the public’s help in a hit-skip crash last month where an 18-year-old was seriously injured while waiting for a school bus.

Rhoneal McDonald, who is autistic, is still recovering from that crash, according to police. He was hit by a vehicle on Sept. 15 at 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Main Street and Maplelawn Drive.

Rhoneal McDonald is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while he was waiting for a bus on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department.
Rhoneal McDonald is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while he was waiting for a bus on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle left the road and hit McDonald, who was on the sidewalk, before fleeing north on North Main Street, according to police.

“At this point we have nothing to go on as far as if this was an intentional act or if this was strictly an accident,” Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns, Traffic Services Unit supervisor said last month. “Obviously, a lot of that is going to be part of the investigation and that’s why we really want anyone that may have seen this, may have heard about it, may have any sort of doorbell footage, camera footage or anything like that to come forward and let us know to help us with the investigation.”

Detectives believe the vehicle is a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and is possibly gray or black. The vehicle should have damage to its front and passenger sides from the crash. The headlights were out on one side and the passenger side headlight may be completely missing, according to police. The vehicle should also be missing a silver trim piece from the top half of the grill.

Anyone with information should call Detective Taylor Gianangeli at 937-333-1104 or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP. Callers to CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for providing information leading to an arrest.

