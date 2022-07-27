Fighter wing, base security forces scheduled exercises today

Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing were set to conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on between 8 a.m. and noon today. Those living in and around the Delaware, Middletown and Dayton areas may hear and/or see fighter jets close to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest.

It was not immediately clear if this morning’s thunderstorms in the Dayton area affected that exercise. The jets did take off from their Toledo-area base, a fighter wing representative said.