Final Beaver-Vu Bowl Queen of Hearts game draws huge crowd

A second impromptu block party coalesced around Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek Monday night, as crowds gathered at the bowling alley for a one-night final game of Queen of Hearts. Monday’s event ended a remarkable weeks-long saga for the local business, drawing hundreds to try their luck at another small fortune.

The bowling alley on the 1200 block of North Fairfield Road was packed inside and out for the game, which began at 7 p.m. The jackpot had climbed to $914,294, after reaching more than $1 million a few weeks prior.

The first card drawn Monday was #17, the King of Diamonds. Over the course of the evening, six cards out of 54 were drawn on the board before the Queen of Hearts was found around 7:40 p.m. to the sounds of cheers and air horns.

A man who Beaver-Vu did not identify won the card game.

In an interview with the Dayton Daily News last week, Beaver Vu Bowl staff thanked the community for their support over the course of their Queen of Hearts games, and thanked their neighboring business owners “for their patience and consideration with something that we never, ever imagined getting as big as it did.”

In previous games at the bowling alley, money from ticket sales the week before pulling the winning card served as the starting jackpot for the next round. However this past week, all ticket sales proceeds were counted daily, and the entire amount collected was paid out to Monday’s winner, marking the end of the game.

Future Queen of Hearts games aren’t off the table, but for now it’s time to “get back to bowling,” staff said.

Queen of Hearts is a card game where a deck of playing cards is posted face-down on a board. People pay to purchase a ticket, and if their ticket is called, they get a chance to flip one card on the board. If their card is the queen, they win the jackpot. If the queen is not chosen, the money rolls to the next draw.

Beaver-Vu staff said they’ve been running Queen of Hearts games since 2020. The most recent game lasted nearly a year, as week after week, the queen was not drawn, and the jackpot piled up.

A man finally won the $1 million pot July 10.