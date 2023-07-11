WATCH: The moment a man wins $1 million in Beaver-Vu Bowl Queen of Hearts game

Beaver-Vu Bowl sold out of raffle tickets a day before Monday’s raffle, and before that, large numbers of people had flocked to the business for days on end in the hopes of buying a raffle ticket that would make them an instant fortune.

Some people and groups bought dozens of raffle tickets, while others bought hundreds or even thousands of tickets.

The first raffle ticket was drawn at about 8:05 p.m. Monday, and the woman to whom it belonged picked card #32 on the board, which turned out to be the ace of clubs.

A second raffle ticket that was drawn belonged to Amy Johnson. A woman named Amy Johnson who made her way to the board learned that it was actually a different person with the same name.

The other Amy Johnson was not in attendance, but her raffle ticket picked card #46 on the board, which was revealed to be the queen of spades.

A third raffle ticket drawn belonged to a woman who chose card #18. That was the 9 of clubs.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., with only two cards remaining, a fourth raffle ticket was drawn. The man who owned it picked card #49.

Bingo.

At long last, the queen of hearts was found. A board that started nearly a year ago finally was over.

The winner and his friends burst into cheers and shared big hugs.

Queen of Hearts is a card game where cards are posted on a board. People buy tickets, and if their ticket is drawn, they get a chance to flip one card on the board. If a queen is not chosen, the money rolls to the next draw.