Final chance to get fish fry meals during Lenten season: Where to go

Fish fry events are planned throughout the region for the 2025 Lenten season.
Here are some options for those seeking a meal:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- Dayton: Antioch Shrine, 5:30-8 p.m. Fridays through April 11 at 107 E. 1st St. There will be live music, split-the-pot, and raffles. 937-461-4740
- Dayton: St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays through April 18 at 519 Liscum Drive. To order, call 937-268-6697, press star button.
- Englewood: Knights of Columbus, 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays through April 11 at St. Paul Church, 1000 W. Wenger Road. Cost is $12. Drive through only. Meal is gluten free.
MIAMI COUNTY
- Piqua: St. Mary, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 11 at 528 Broadway St.
WARREN COUNTY
- Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales Council #14408, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 11 at 20 DeSales Ave.
- Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 11, at 944 E. U.S. 22 & 3.
- Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 5-8 p.m. Fridays through April 11 at 500 N. Reading Road.
SUBMIT AN EVENT
Email events and other news for consideration of publication to ddnnews@coxinc.com.
In Other News
1
New store that offers boutique experience opens at The Greene
2
Huber Heights sought former YWCA campus prior to auction of property
3
With local child abuse cases declining, neglect cases up 9%: ‘See...
4
Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck, car in Dayton
5
Two Greene County school districts to hire new principals in shakeup of...
About the Author