Fire damages two businesses on Patterson Road

Two businesses in a Dayton shopping center were damaged in an early-morning fire Thurssday.

Around 2:38 a.m., firefighters responded to the 900 block of Patterson Road near the Wilmington Avenue intersection for a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire through the roof through the rear of the building, said Dayton Fire Department District Chief Andrew Wiley.

ExplorePHOTOS: Fire damages Patterson Road businesses

“It was in between a wing shop and a hookah lounge,” he added. “Crews quickly determined it was going to be too dangerous to enter the structure so we set up a defensive operation.”

Firefighters were able to stop the flames at the fire walls on each sides of the businesses.

“It looks like the fire wall did its job,” Wiley said.

Though crews couldn’t enter the buildings, they attempted to search the buildings. Firefighters are confident no one was inside at the time of the fire, but will continue search efforts once they can remove debris using heavy equipment, Wiley said.

Heavy damage was reported at Hookah Bazaar and Wings Fly. The wings shop opened last year.

No injuries have been reported.

