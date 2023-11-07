Fire evacuates 35 from Trotwood care facility Monday afternoon

BreakingNews
A structure fire at a care facility in Trotwood Monday afternoon evacuated 35 residents.

Trotwood fire crews were dispatched to Echoing Woods Residential Center at 5455 Salem Bend Drive on reports of a structure fire with smoke and flames visible, according to Ralph Bowman with the Trotwood Fire Department.

“The fire was primarily located on the exterior of an attached maintenance garage at the Echoing Woods facility,” Bowman said. “The initial crew worked diligently to assist in the safe evacuation of the residents, while a second crew swiftly went to work extinguishing the blaze.”

ExploreTrotwood welcomes Miamisburg manufacturer and 200+ expected job

The fire was contained and prevented from spreading to the interior of the structure, he said. He added that once the smoke was removed the interior, residents and staff were able to return safely.

No injuries were reported.

“The prompt response and coordinated efforts of the Trotwood Fire Department and the mutual aid departments played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of the Echoing Woods facility,” he said.

Further investigations will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

