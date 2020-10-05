Fire Prevention Week to focus on kitchen safety

“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”

Wright-Patterson Fire and Emergency Services is encouraging all residents to embrace the kitchen safety theme. To get started, here are some helpful safety tips to keep the family safe.

Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.

You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.

Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

“We have also coordinated with the base daycare facility staff to hand out fire prevention education materials and plastic helmets to the children,” Polston added. “A coloring contest will also be held and judged by fire department staff later in October.”

WPAFB Prevention Office outlines the following fire safety education online activities and games that that will allow family members participate and enjoy virtual fire safety. The links are below:

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, please contact WPFD Fire Prevention Office at 937-904-3155 or visit: www.nfpa.org/fpw.