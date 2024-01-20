Fire reported at Marion’s Piazza Saturday morning

A Marion’s Piazza in Dayton erupted into flames early Saturday morning.

Miami Valley Fire District and crews were dispatched on reports of a commercial fire alarm on 8991 Kingsridge Drive around 4:28 a.m. according to Battalion Chief Michael Renk for the Miami Valley Fire District.

Renk said upon arrival, the structure was charged with smoke and the fire was concentrated in the front area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the total estimated cost of repairs are under investigation.

Crews were on scene for several hours.

