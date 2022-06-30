Fireworks tough on some pets, but safety steps can help

Fireworks illuminating the night sky are the hallmark of many Fourth of July celebrations. But, for pet owners, the festivities can cause safety concerns for pets at home.
Loud noises, large crowds and unfamiliar smells from firework shows can overwhelm and frighten pets, according to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, which provided several ways to make sure pets are kept safe through the holiday weekend.
“Every animal exhibits a different stress response to fireworks,” said Kara Hamby, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. “Many animals become scared and confused and will try to escape the sounds [or] situation, which is why we advise against taking them to fireworks displays, where there’s a greater chance they could escape and become lost.”
Pets may be burned or ingest toxic materials used to make fireworks, including sparklers, so those should not be used around pets. Many experts recommend keeping pets at home in a secure and quiet space during high fireworks usage. Music, toys and other distractions may help reduce the stress on pets.
“Owners know their pet best and should talk to their veterinarian about how to properly handle their pets’ stress and anxiety,” Hamby said. “Whether that looks like toys and treats as a distraction, playing relaxing music to help drown out the sounds of fireworks or giving medication as advised by their vet, there are options to help reduce pets’ stress.”
The Animal Resource Center added that pet owners should secure their yards, so that if fireworks unexpectedly go off nearby while pets are outside, they’re unlikely to get loose.
Hamby said the staff at the center tends to see an increase in the amount of animals reported missing and the amount of strays following the Fourth of July. The Animal Resource Center recommends pets wear identification, such as dog tags on a collar, and that pets are microchipped, to help in reunification in case pets do get out during celebrations.
In addition to mitigating the stress on pets during fireworks shows, the Animal Resource Center noted the importance of watching what food or drinks pets may ingest at Independence Day celebrations. Small changes to an animal’s diet can be harmful and certain foods may not be safe for pets, according to the center. They suggest keeping food and alcohol out of reach from pets while at cookouts, fireworks shows and other festivities.
Resources for reconnecting with lost pets can be found on the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center’s website at http://mcanimals.org/lost-and-found/.
