First 80-degree day of year falls just shy of record

Local News
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

The Miami Valley has seen its first 80-degree day of the year, though temperatures weren’t quite high enough to break records.

Highs in both Dayton and Cincinnati today reached 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

ExploreOpen burning ‘extremely dangerous’ today; Wind Advisory in effect

The current record for highest temperature on March 30 in Dayton is 83 degrees, which was set in 1910. Cincinnati’s record highest temperature on March 30 is 82 degrees, also set in 1910.

Highs are expected to be much closer to normal tomorrow at around 57 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

