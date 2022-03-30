First 80-degree day of year falls just shy of record

The Miami Valley has seen its first 80-degree day of the year, though temperatures weren’t quite high enough to break records.
Highs in both Dayton and Cincinnati today reached 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The current record for highest temperature on March 30 in Dayton is 83 degrees, which was set in 1910. Cincinnati’s record highest temperature on March 30 is 82 degrees, also set in 1910.
Highs are expected to be much closer to normal tomorrow at around 57 degrees.
