First Financial gives $26,500 in grants to Dayton organizations

First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation have announced they are giving $26,500 in grants to three Dayton organizations as part of the company’s 2021 annual grant campaign.
The grant campaign places a particular focus on low-income communities, with funding priorities in neighborhood development, workforce development and education, and culture and the arts, according to First Financial Bank.
“This campaign is an outstanding example of our intent to be a positive influence, and to help our clients and communities thrive,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “Our support for these organizations will lift our cities and towns and help our neighbors grow and prosper.”
Home Ownership Center of Greater Dayton, YWCA Dayton and Lincoln Community Center will receive the grants in Dayton.
First Financial has again collaborated with external funders to increase support for communities beyond the direct support being provided by the First Financial Foundation. Outside funding for this campaign was provided by CREA, a low-income housing tax credit organization, and the Ohio Capital Impact Corporation, which funds programs specifically targeted to benefit residents and neighborhoods with affordable housing.
Earlier this year, First Financial Bank earned the highest overall rating of Outstanding from the Federal Reserve Board for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act to meet the credit needs of the people and businesses in its communities, according to the company.
About the Author