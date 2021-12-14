dayton-daily-news logo
X

First Financial gives $26,500 in grants to Dayton organizations

First Financial Bank opens a new location at 4801 N. Main St., Dayton.
Caption
First Financial Bank opens a new location at 4801 N. Main St., Dayton.

Local News
By Business Staff
44 minutes ago

First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation have announced they are giving $26,500 in grants to three Dayton organizations as part of the company’s 2021 annual grant campaign.

The grant campaign places a particular focus on low-income communities, with funding priorities in neighborhood development, workforce development and education, and culture and the arts, according to First Financial Bank.

“This campaign is an outstanding example of our intent to be a positive influence, and to help our clients and communities thrive,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “Our support for these organizations will lift our cities and towns and help our neighbors grow and prosper.”

Home Ownership Center of Greater Dayton, YWCA Dayton and Lincoln Community Center will receive the grants in Dayton.

First Financial has again collaborated with external funders to increase support for communities beyond the direct support being provided by the First Financial Foundation. Outside funding for this campaign was provided by CREA, a low-income housing tax credit organization, and the Ohio Capital Impact Corporation, which funds programs specifically targeted to benefit residents and neighborhoods with affordable housing.

Earlier this year, First Financial Bank earned the highest overall rating of Outstanding from the Federal Reserve Board for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act to meet the credit needs of the people and businesses in its communities, according to the company.

In Other News
1
Best of 2021: Top 10 inspiring stories from Tom Archdeacon
2
Police shoot, kill man after he runs out of house during Dayton...
3
Even custodians, print shop workers driving school buses for local...
4
President of Dayton manufacturer Norwood Medical dies at 89
5
CHARTS: What does a year of COVID-19 vaccines look like in area...

About the Author

Business Staff
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top