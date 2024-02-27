First Lebanon Pride Festival this July in Bicentennial Park

Credit: Lebanon Pride/Facebook

Credit: Lebanon Pride/Facebook

17 minutes ago
The first Lebanon Pride Festival is planned for this summer in the city’s downtown.

The festival, described as a one-day, safe, positive and community-oriented event, is set for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 20 at Bicentennial Park at Mulberry Plaza.

“The purpose of the celebration is to bring visibility and recognition to the city’s LGBTQ+ citizens,” said James Reynolds, who chairs the Lebanon Pride board. “This event is a celebration of people and community. We want everyone to feel welcome in Lebanon regardless of their sexuality, race or gender.”

The festival will include food and drink vendors, entertainment and education along with wellness/health information, said Leslie Nahigian, Lebanon Pride co-chair.

“We look forward to working with our LBGTQ+ community, allies and partners to bring this event to Lebanon,” Nahigian said.

The Lebanon Pride committee is working on plans for the inaugural event and is seeking sponsors, volunteers and vendors. Individuals and organizations interested in participating may contact Lebanon Pride at lebanprideinc@gmail.com.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

