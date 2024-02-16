First site work on West Carrollton river district project to begin this spring

The first phase of infrastructure work will take place in the vacant land immediately west of I-75 and south of Dixie Drive/Central Avenue. It will include a temporary road, then sidewalks, landscaping, curb and gutter work along Manchester Road. A diagram of the project shows widening of Manchester (sometimes called Crossover Street), and a re-do of the Manchester-Dixie intersection as the last parts of Phase 1, which should last until March 2025.

A second phase would include infrastructure work on the north side of Dixie/Central, in the area of Marina Drive and the Great Miami River. The diagram shows eventual plans for about 10 new buildings on the south side of Dixie, plus housing on the north side.

Preliminary design for the first phase wrapped up in December, according to a presentation to City Council on Tuesday.

“Moving dirt will be a very rewarding first step toward a project with increasingly exciting potential, and we will see that happening in the next few months,” said West Carrollton City Manager Amber Holloway.

Final design completion is expected for March and the city will be out to bid for the first phase of the infrastructure improvements in March or April. Construction is set to start soon thereafter and last until March 2025.

Todd Duplain, a partner at Woodard Development, said marketing of the site, including finding potential users, is already in full swing via social media, websites, direct marketing, ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers) conventions and Retail Live events.

Potential users of the site include “numerous fast-casual food and beverage operators,” plus retailers, residential and hospitality uses and entertainment, including “competitive socializing”-style concepts such as volleyball, bowling, pickleball and axe-throwing.

“We have a great deal of interest in the site and look forward to presenting it at ICSC,” Duplain said, referring to the organization’s two- to three-day gathering of dealmakers and industry experts in Las Vegas each May. “With 120,000 cars a day and a river, there is simply nothing else with this potential in this market.”

State Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., who attended Tuesday’s update and spoke on behalf of the River District, said it is “a very exciting project.”

“Hearing about the infrastructure and marketing updates is promising, as well as exciting,” Plummer said. “This is one of those projects to watch. I’m proud it’s happening in my district.”