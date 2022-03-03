Fitness chain opens Kettering location

KETTERING — Planet Fitness has opened a facility in the Wilmington Plaza shopping center, expanding its reach in the Dayton area.
The 25,000-square-foot center at 2800 Wilmington Pike (behind the Skyline and Sonic restaurants) features 120 pieces of cardio equipment, expansive strength and free weights equipment, locker rooms and individual showers, according to company officials.
Planet Fitness has more than 2,200 centers worldwide, including sites in Centerville, Englewood, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Riverside and Sugarcreek Twp., according to the business.
“We are excited to bring our ‘Judgement Free’ fitness experience to the Kettering community,” Planet Fitness franchisee Chad Fitton said in a statement. Fitton touted affordable memberships and a friendly, non-intimidating environment.
The Kettering center offers free Wifi and fitness training through the PE@PF® program. The center has 28 65-inch televisions with wireless connections to all cardio equipment, and HydroMassage Loungers and massage chairs, the company said.
For hours and membership rates, call (937) 540-4006.
