Fitness chain opens Kettering location

The 25,000-square-foot center at 2800 Wilmington Pike (behind the Skyline and Sonic restaurants) features 120 pieces of cardio equipment, expansive strength and free weights equipment, locker rooms and individual showers, according to company officials.

Planet Fitness has more than 2,200 centers worldwide, including sites in Centerville, Englewood, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Riverside and Sugarcreek Twp., according to the business.