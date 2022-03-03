Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fitness chain opens Kettering location

A new Planet Fitness has opened at 2800 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. FILE

caption arrowCaption
A new Planet Fitness has opened at 2800 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. FILE

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

KETTERING — Planet Fitness has opened a facility in the Wilmington Plaza shopping center, expanding its reach in the Dayton area.

The 25,000-square-foot center at 2800 Wilmington Pike (behind the Skyline and Sonic restaurants) features 120 pieces of cardio equipment, expansive strength and free weights equipment, locker rooms and individual showers, according to company officials.

Planet Fitness has more than 2,200 centers worldwide, including sites in Centerville, Englewood, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Riverside and Sugarcreek Twp., according to the business.

ExplorePOPULAR: Kettering expels 9-year-old with ‘stiffest penalty’ after police find loaded gun at school

“We are excited to bring our ‘Judgement Free’ fitness experience to the Kettering community,” Planet Fitness franchisee Chad Fitton said in a statement. Fitton touted affordable memberships and a friendly, non-intimidating environment.

The Kettering center offers free Wifi and fitness training through the PE@PF® program. The center has 28 65-inch televisions with wireless connections to all cardio equipment, and HydroMassage Loungers and massage chairs, the company said.

For hours and membership rates, call (937) 540-4006.

ExplorePOPULAR: Upscale Cornerstone of Centerville apartments to welcome residents soon

In Other News
1
State lawmakers pass bill to require hospitals to allow visitors
2
Bill stalls to change process for property tax value objections
3
Dayton suspends COVID testing policy, mask requirement
4
Ohio lawmakers pass more election funding
5
Judge grants Dayton abortion clinic’s request to temporarily block rule...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top