Five area Fifth Third Bank branches slated to close soon

Fifth Third Bank will close five area branches in coming weeks, a bank spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The branches will close Jan. 6 or 7, Fifth Third spokeswoman Beth Oates said.
The branches to be closed are:
- 5750 N. Main St., Dayton
- 155 N. Heincke Road, Miamisburg
- 2115 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
- 5400 N. Cornerstone Blvd., Centerville
- 3420 Towne Blvd., Middletown
The Dayton Daily News has asked questions about the number of employees this plan impacts.
“We evaluate our branch network on an ongoing basis,” Oates said. “The key driver is looking at consumer preferences and how they want to bank. The analysis includes a matrix of dozens of variables when assessing any branch or potential location. Consumer banking behaviors are a significant consideration, as we strive to meet their needs in the time, place and channel they desire.”
Fifth Third is not alone. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, banks closed a record 3,324 branches nationwide last year, while opening 1,040, for a net loss of 2,284 branches.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the online banking habits of Millennials, who became the largest generation in the workforce five years ago, are two of the chief reasons why.