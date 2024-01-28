Five cheap flights from Dayton airport in February

Looking to get out of town in February for a few days?

Several flights in February are offered from $228 to $260 from the Dayton International Airport, according Kayak.com.

Here five cheap flights from the Dayton airport:

· $228: Round trip flight from Dayton to Denver from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Monday, Feb. 26

· $229: Round trip flight from Dayton to JFK airport in Washington, DC from Thursday, Feb. 22 to Sunday, Feb. 25

· $238: Round trip flight from Dayton to Chicago from Friday, Feb. 23 to Monday, Feb. 26

· $253: Round trip flight from Dayton to Orlando from Wednesday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 18

· $255: Round trip flight from Dayton to Boston from Thursday, Feb. 22 to Monday, Feb. 26.

· Bonus flight: $273 Round trip flight from Dayton to Houston from Monday, Feb. 19 to Thursday, Feb. 22.

