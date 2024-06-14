Five Rivers MetroParks to seek new tax levy to fund maintenance needs, projects

“With this levy, MetroParks will be able to continue to serve the county in the way we have,” said Carrie Scarff, MetroParks’ chief of planning and projects. “It’s important to this community that they have these quality parks to visit.”

The Five Rivers MetroParks Board of Park Commissioners on Friday passed a resolution to request a certificate from the Montgomery County Auditor’s office to find out how much a 1-mill levy would generate.

This is the first of two steps needed to put a 1-mill levy on the November ballot. The board next would have to approve a measure to ask the Board of Elections put the levy on the ballot, which could happen in July.

The proposed 1-mill levy is expected to generate about $14.2 million in revenue each year. The proposed tax measure would cost the standard owner of a $100,000 home in Montgomery County $35 per year.

MetroParks are already funded by an existing 2-mill tax levy, which was most recently approved by county voters in 2018. That levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home about $45.75 per year, based on current effective millage rates.

Property values have risen since the levy was approved by county voters in 2018, so the effective rate has decreased. More than two-thirds of voters (a 67-33 ratio) approved the existing 10-year levy in 2018.

More than 300,000 of Montgomery County’s roughly 535,000 residents use the MetroParks every year, Scarff said. MetroParks’ parks and facilities welcome more than 2 million total visitors each year.

Without additional revenue, high-priority amenities like trails, play areas, picnic areas, restrooms, programming, festivals, concerts and events could see cutbacks, cancellations, eliminations and closures, Scarff said.

About 87% of MetroParks’ general fund revenue comes from its current tax levy. The organization says it has taken a variety of steps to create or expand alternative revenue streams, including by starting a new foundation and aggressively going after grants.

“For us to stay relevant and current, we need to evolve,” Scarff said.

MetroParks says its maintenance needs include fixing up, replacing and reopening restrooms, playground equipment, picnic shelters and a boardwalk at the Woodman Fen natural area in southeast Dayton.

New revenue will help MetroParks repair and replace amenities like the water-play area, the playground and band shell at Island MetroPark, officials say.

The organization says it is developing a plan for new investments if the proposed levy is approved.

MetroParks does not have any parks in the west central part of the county, but it has more than 500 acres of land in that area and would like to build one, Scarff said. The area is southwest of Trotwood.