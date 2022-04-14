Fleck named first women’s bowling coach in WSU history

Joining the NCAA ranks will mean a few significant changes for the program. “The women’s program will benefit from the increased respect given to NCAA teams, the broader reach of our recruiting range and the ability to provide bowling scholarships,” Fleck said. “We will also now have travel benefits and a larger budget. In addition, we will have more stringent rules and guidelines to follow.”

The team size will remain essentially the same with 10 to 14 bowlers. And Wright State will continue to have a club men’s team in addition to the NCAA women’s team.

For Fleck – a six-time recipient of the Club Team Bowling Coaches Association Larry Wilson Women’s Club Coach of the Year award and National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association Kerm Helmer Women’s Coach of the Year (2015-16) – seeing the Raiders join the NCAA ranks is personally and professionally gratifying.

“As one of the co-founders of the program, it is extremely rewarding to gain this distinction,” he said. “I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to take this to the next level.”