Foodbank to host drive-thru food distribution at Trotwood’s old Salem Mall Thursday

1 hour ago
The Foodbank, Inc. will host a food distribution drive at the Salem Mall in Trotwood Thursday for residents in need of food assistance.

The distribution drive-thru will run from 10 a.m. to noon at 2275 Shiloh Springs Road.

Fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products will be given out free of charge to people in need. It is recommended to have plenty of space in the trunk or backseat for food to be placed.

Residents are also asked not to line up before 9 a.m. for safety reasons. Additionally, CareSource is sponsoring the event and will be volunteering their time to help pass out the food to clients.

“We are grateful to be able to distribute this critical resource directly into the community,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “We understand the challenges our community faces during these times of economic uncertainty, and we will continue to support residents in every way we can. We are excited that our partnership with CareSource enables us to do so today.”

This donation drive is part of a series of additional distributions aimed at supporting local communities with a high concentration of food insecurity. These events are in addition to The Foodbank’s weekly Drive Thru and Mobile Pantry program, which hosts distribution events across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties each month.

Questions about the mass food distribution can be directed to The Foodbank’s main phone line: 937-461-0265. Anyone unable to attend this mass distribution can find additional food resources on their website.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

