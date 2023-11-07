POLLS OPEN: Ohio election voters to decide abortion, marijuana, hometown issues

Polling places across Ohio opened at 6:30 a.m. today, starting the last 13 hours of voting on statewide issues of abortion rights and marijuana legality, plus a host of local school, city and township races.

** If you’re voting in today’s election and need to find your polling place or check what’s on your ballot, visit www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/.

** If you want to read what the candidates said in their own words before you vote, including in Butler and Clark counties, go to DaytonDailyNews.com/voter-guide.

** If you’re having difficulty with the voting process, call your county board of elections from the list here. If you want to report a voting issue to our newsroom, call 937-610-7502.

In addition to the abortion and marijuana issues, many voters will be choosing their mayors, township leaders, and school board and city council members for the next four years. Others will vote on tax increases or renewals for schools, police and fire services, roadwork and a host of other purposes.

Polls will close at 7:30 p.m. today, and the outcome of most races will be known by the end of the night, although as usual, a few will head to recounts in the coming weeks.

For live results tonight, visit your local Cox news website: DaytonDailyNews.com, SpringfieldNewsSun.com or Journal-News.com.