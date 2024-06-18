Foodbank to host food distribution event at Montgomery County Fairgrounds Thursday

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A small-scale drive-thru food distribution will take place Thursday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Jefferson Twp.

The Foodbank Inc. is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to noon to help local residents in need of food assistance. CareSource is sponsoring the food distribution event and will be at the fairgrounds to help pass out items.

The Dayton Flyers basketball team will also be present to help.

People should enter the fairgrounds via Infirmary Road. Staff will direct traffic around the fairgrounds. Fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products will be available.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Air Force has spent nearly $59M to address PFAS at Wright-Patterson

The Foodbank recommended people leave room in their trunks or backseats so volunteers will have plenty of room to place food.

All vehicles in line by noon will be served.

“We welcome residents back to this new distribution location and are grateful for the opportunity to further support families in our community through our annual mass food distributions,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “We are excited that our partnership with CareSource will allow us to increase food security for our neighbors during this event and the ones that follow.”

The food distribution event is part of a series that will take place throughout the rest of the year. The events were created to support different communities in the Miami Valley with a high concentration of food insecurity.

The Foodbank also has a mobile pantry, which has distribution events in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.

Those interested in other food distribution events can visit www.thefoodbankdayton.org for more details.

In Other News
1
3 juveniles injured in shooting in Harrison Twp.
2
Dayton-engineered materials ride International Space Station to brave...
3
NEW DETAILS: Air Force has spent nearly $59M to address PFAS at...
4
Dayton Air Show has more things to do and see this year
5
County Dems call for judge, clerk of courts to resign ‘to restore...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top