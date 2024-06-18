Foodbank to host food distribution event at Montgomery County Fairgrounds Thursday

The Dayton Flyers basketball team will also be present to help.

People should enter the fairgrounds via Infirmary Road. Staff will direct traffic around the fairgrounds. Fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products will be available.

The Foodbank recommended people leave room in their trunks or backseats so volunteers will have plenty of room to place food.

All vehicles in line by noon will be served.

“We welcome residents back to this new distribution location and are grateful for the opportunity to further support families in our community through our annual mass food distributions,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “We are excited that our partnership with CareSource will allow us to increase food security for our neighbors during this event and the ones that follow.”

The food distribution event is part of a series that will take place throughout the rest of the year. The events were created to support different communities in the Miami Valley with a high concentration of food insecurity.

The Foodbank also has a mobile pantry, which has distribution events in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.

Those interested in other food distribution events can visit www.thefoodbankdayton.org for more details.