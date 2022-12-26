Forecast this week calls for snow, then a warming trend

On Wednesday, the warming trend continues with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising to 43 degrees before dropping down only to 40 degrees overnight, Coniglio said.

Thursday will be cloudy and 55 degrees with a 30% percent chance of showers moving in again and a low of 49 degrees overnight. On Friday, there’s a 40% chance of showers as temperatures continue to climb to a high of 57. Chance of precipitation is 70% Friday night with a low of around 49.

Showers are likely again Saturday, with a high temperature of nearly 60 degrees, Coniglio said.

The wintry weather of late last week not only snarled traffic and canceled flights, it also left thousands of customers without power

At one point late Thursday, AES Ohio reported more than 1,500 customers without electricity, but crews quickly restored service to most of those affected.

On Friday, by 1:21 pm., there were 6,344 outages — including nearly 4,000 in Fayette and Shelby counties combined. By 3:36 p.m., that number was cut down to 3,158, with the most outages in Fayette and Miami counties, but by 5:51 p.m. outage numbers ballooned to 7,636, in large part in Miami County, which reportedly had over 5,831 power customers without electricity. As of 9:51 p.m., that number had fallen again to 866 power customers.

By 10 a.m. Sunday, that number was down to 276 power customers with the largest portions of that in Clinton County southeast of Wilmington, with 144 power customers without electricity there, and in Montgomery County with 109 power customers without electricity there, most of that in the Vandalia area.