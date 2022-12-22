Police investigating claims of ‘hundreds of dollars’ in fraudulent Kroger charges in Montgomery County

Police took to social media today to ask anyone in southern Montgomery County who has used Kroger’s online ordering and delivery service or who placed a Kroger delivery through Instacart in the last two weeks to check their bank or credit card statements for fraudulent charges.

Police say they began receiving complaints last Saturday from Kroger customers who placed online grocery orders for delivery through the Kroger app or Instacart. Those orders were also subsequently completed at the Moraine Kroger, 2921 W. Alex Bell Road, according to police.