Police investigating claims of ‘hundreds of dollars’ in fraudulent Kroger charges in Montgomery County

MORAINE — Moraine Police Department is investigating a series of complaints made by those who say they were charged hundreds of dollars for merchandise they did not order or receive.
Police took to social media today to ask anyone in southern Montgomery County who has used Kroger’s online ordering and delivery service or who placed a Kroger delivery through Instacart in the last two weeks to check their bank or credit card statements for fraudulent charges.
Police say they began receiving complaints last Saturday from Kroger customers who placed online grocery orders for delivery through the Kroger app or Instacart. Those orders were also subsequently completed at the Moraine Kroger, 2921 W. Alex Bell Road, according to police.
“The complaints alleged fraudulent charges in the range of hundreds of dollars had been charged to their debit and or credit accounts,” the department said. “Our investigation has since revealed some customers received their original grocery order, but were charged for hundreds of dollars of merchandise they did not order or receive.”
At least one other customer reported being charged over $600 for merchandise and not a single item was delivered, according to police.
“Our agency has identified at least two local suspects responsible for this fraud,” police said. “Unfortunately, we have also discovered thousands of dollars of additional charges involving multiple Kroger stores in southern Montgomery County, including stores in Centerville and Miami Twp., which have not been reported to the police.”
The suspects have not been arrested or charged yet, said Moraine police Sgt. Andy Parish. Investigators are trying to find additional victims before filing charges.
Police are asking those who may have incurred fraudulent charges from the Moraine Kroger to call them at 937-535-1166.
Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.
About the Author