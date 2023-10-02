Former Beavercreek band director opens music shop in downtown Dayton

A former Beavercreek band director and serial entrepreneur has opened up a new music shop in downtown Dayton.

Mike Bisig, owner of Mike’s Bike Park, recently opened Rock Local Dayton, a music supply shop on East First Street.

Located next to the bike park, the shop stocks guitar strings, picks, tuners, and cables, and drummers can procure sticks, drum heads, small parts, drum keys, and more. Rock Local also carries woodwind reeds and accessories for concert band and orchestra customers, Bisig said, and the store also does restrings and setups on guitars and basses.

Rock Local also has a Huber Heights location, which hosts classes and lessons for both adults and kids, including adult guitar on Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m.

“There is no doubt that music education is in my blood,” Bisig said, adding he is “thrilled” to be teaching some funk, rock, and jazz music classes for middle school and high school students.

“This is the type of music that I love to play and I can’t wait to share my knowledge and experience with these students,” he said.

Bisig worked as a band program director for Beavercreek High School for eight years and plays in numerous local bands, including Heather Redman and the Reputation, Jah Soul, and Nasty Bingo. Rock Local fills a need in the city of Dayton for working musicians, he said, because there are extremely limited options to acquire music supplies within the city.

“Our Dayton store is open until 9 p.m. every day so there is plenty of time to pick up a set of sticks or strings on the way to a gig,” Bisig said. “Dayton is full of amazing musicians and I am beyond excited to be there to help them succeed.”

“Rock Local is an amazing addition to the incredible things we are doing every day. I invite everyone to come and see what we do; you might be surprised at what you find!”