Former CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital dies

During his nine-year tenure, Dayton Children’s completed major facilities projects such as the Outpatient Center, the Wallace Critical Care Complex and the Soin Pediatric Trauma and Emergency Center, the hospital said.

“I believe that because of all (of) you, Dayton Children’s is poised for great things,” Kinsaul wrote in a letter to employees when he retired in late 2011. “Together we were able to accomplish a great deal in the most challenging of times; we delivered great care and achieved record service excellence scores.”

Under his leadership, Dayton Children’s also embarked on the largest technology upgrade in its history – a $25 million installation of the EPIC clinical information system. At the same time, the organization was working to better meet the needs of families by taking services to the outlying areas with projects such as the Springboro Outpatient Care Center and the Beavercreek testing center.

“Dayton Children’s will miss David and all that he gave to the hospital and his community,” Dayton Children’s said in an organizational statement. “Our thoughts are with his family during this time.”

Kinsaul was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army and the Alabama National Guard, according to his obituary.

Kinsaul, 76, is survived by his wife, Beth; his daughters, Elizabeth (Jason) Dugas and Sarah (Mark) Perone; his brother, Sam (LaDonna) Kinsaul; and his grandchildren, Graham and Georgia Dugas and Lincoln Perone.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Kinsaul’s memory be sent to Dayton Children’s at support.daytonchildrens.org/kinsaul.