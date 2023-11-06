Former downtown Dayton hotel up for auction (again) Dec. 4

A property that once housed a busy downtown Dayton hotel and restaurant will be on the auction block next month.

The former Dayton Grand Hotel at 11 S. Ludlow St. will be offered in an online auction for at least the second time in nearly three years.

RI Marketplace says bidding on the site is scheduled to start at noon Dec. 4, closing noon Dec. 6. Tour dates are available by appointment Nov. 15 and 16.

“The Dayton Grand opportunity provides investors with a downtown Dayton ... location that is prime for its conversion from hotel to luxurious apartment living,” the RI Marketplace website says. “Downtown Dayton provides an eclectic neighborhood, full of vibrant arts, nightlife, employment, and dining. Converting the Dayton Grand Hotel into luxurious apartments would be an ideal fit in the revitalized Downton Dayton culture.”

The hotel has a history. The Dayton Grand Hotel closed in 2016 as it underwent what at the time were thought would be renovations.

More recently, it sold for $1 million in a Montgomery County sheriff’s sale, county property records showed in June. Records gave a sale date at the time as June 8. A sheriff’s deed was recorded June 9.

A developer planned to renovate the hotel into about 106 residential units and a mix of amenities, the Dayton Daily News reported in December 2022.

The empty hotel also briefly operated as a DoubleTree Hotel.

A developer at one point proposed to spend about $39 million to create a new restaurant, bar and duckpin bowling on the lower levels of the 12-story building and housing on the upper floors.

The hotel is located across Ludlow from the Dayton Arcade, which has been in the midst of a multi-year redevelopment, a stark contrast to the hotel’s struggles.

Out-of-state asset management firm HDAA and development company Revive Living Developments LLC each at one point had a 50% ownership stake in a limited liability company owning the property, Simon Burgess, a partner with Revive, told this newspaper in 2022.

A message seeking comment was left for Burgess Monday.