Former Learn to Earn CEO and UD dean awarded President’s Club prize

The award honors his long work in the region with helping people get marketable degrees and meaningful work in the region.

Lasley is the 73rd winner of the award and joins former recipients such as Cassie Barlow, president of the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education, Willis Hoke “Bing” Davis, and many others.

Lasley thanked those who had worked with him over the years, his family and the people who had financially supported the efforts he’d made in the community.

“I also want to give my heartfelt thanks to all who thought well enough of my community work to provide this nomination and this recognition,” Lasley said.

Multiple elected representatives gave remarks and proclamations thanking Lasley for his work and his willingness to answer questions about education policy and how best to help the region get all people into well-paying, marketable jobs.

Representatives who spoke included Dayton Mayor Jeffery Mims, a former teacher; Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, who has an interest in preschool; Ohio State Reps. Willis Blackshear, Andrea White and Phil Plummer; Ohio State Senator Tom Young; Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner, who has a longstanding interest in education; and Montgomery County Treasurer John McManus, a former member of the Dayton Public Schools board.

Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP, also gave remarks thanking Lasley for his work.

The lunch is a fundraiser for scholarships given to Sinclair Community College students. Five students were awarded scholarships this year: Jillian Grant, seeking a degree in teaching; Alexandra Kapis, seeking a degree as an assistant physical therapist; Allyson Stinson, seeking a degree in environmental science; Victoria Vanderpool, majoring in psychology; and Florent Diandaga, majoring in general sciences.