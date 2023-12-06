BreakingNews
Status of Huber Heights residents' personal data unknown as investigation continues into cyberattack

Former officer accused of OVI in Centerville convicted of misdemeanor

A former court security officer for a village in Clark County was convicted of a misdemeanor after he pleaded no contest in connection to an OVI case in Centerville.

On Tuesday Patrick J. Bucci, 47, of Dayton, entered a no contest plea for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

ExploreRELATED: Area police officer arrested in Centerville indicted in OVI, weapons case

The court found him guilty of the first-degree misdemeanor and he was sentenced to time served.

Bucci was initially indicted on improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated charges in January. The improper handling charge was a fourth-degree felony and the other two charges were misdemeanors. The charges were dismissed and a bill of information charging Bucci with the physical control control was filed this week.

The case stemmed from an incident last December where Bucci was stopped on Interstate 675 North in Centerville for a traffic violation.

Bucci previously worked as a court security officer in North Hampton and resigned from the police department that month.

