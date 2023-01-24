Area police officer arrested in Centerville indicted in OVI, weapons case

Patrick J. Bucci, 46, of Dayton, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 7 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of OVI and using weapons while intoxicated.

Bucci was stopped at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022, for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 675 near Wilmington Pike, officer John Davis of the Centerville Police Department said previously.