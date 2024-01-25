Former Oscar’s Bar & Grill in Vandalia condemned by city

“The city of Vandalia has received no communication or proposed permit application to remedy the structural damage to the property, and no repairs have taken place,” the condemnation order states. “As of the date of this letter, the structure has no utility services and is uninhabitable.”

According to Vandalia Fire Marshal Scott Jacobs, the 2022 fire was determined to be accidental, originating from a laundry dryer filled with oily towels and left to dry overnight.

A city spokesperson said it’s unclear what the owner’s plans are for the building.

A Dec. 31, 2022 post on the business’ Facebook implies the intent to reopen at some point.

“Thanks for all the love and support. We hope to come back stronger than ever,” the post reads.

On April 19, 2023, the city of Vandalia filed a complaint in Vandalia Municipal Court claiming the owner, listed in court records as Jonathan Dangerfield, failed to clear scattered fire debris that had piled up at the rear of the building.

Dangerfield could not be reached for comment by the newspaper.

The complaint further states Dangerfield had previously been sent two letters notifying him that he is in violation of the city property code with no response.

After failing to appear at a May 10 court date as a result of the code violation, a warrant block was issued for Dangerfield in August 2023.

If the owner does not comply with the condemnation order, the building could be placed in a public nuisance hearing process to determine if the city will demolish the building.