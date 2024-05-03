BreakingNews
New local Panda Express has upgraded approach to increased demand for online orders, opens next week

Panda Express is opening its doors in Washington Twp. on Wednesday, May 8 with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. The first 88 guests will receive an exclusive Panda Express branded T-shirt.

The restaurant, located at 1035 Miamisburg Centerville Road, will be the first in the region to feature the company’s new prototype, which is “designed to accommodate the increased demand for online ordering and drive-thru channels,” according to Chain Store Age, which reports on retail, including restaurants.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: Panda Express spends $1.4M on Washington Twp. property to construct new prototype location

The revamped interior of the new prototype includes a 15-percent reduction in seat count, with a larger back-of-house area, CSA reported. It features design elements inspired by traditional Chinese architecture and traditions.

Panda Express is a family-owned company that opened its first restaurant in 1983 and now has more than 2,500 locations.

Customers can expect a variety of entrees such as Firecracker Shrimp, Orange Chicken, Black Pepper Angus Steak, Honey Walnut Shrimp, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli Beef or Kung Pao Chicken. Sides include Chow Mein, Fried Rice, White or Brown Steamed Rice or Super Greens.

ExploreMission BBQ opens next week near Dayton Mall

Joshua Rothstein, OnSite Retail Group’s vice president of sales and leasing, previously said “Miamisburg Centerville Road is a very dominant corridor in this market, so to have a location here was something that they needed and was a perfect fit.”

Panda Express joins several other fast-casual restaurants along Miamisburg Centerville Road including Piada Italian Street Food, Chipotle Mexican Grill, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Chick-fil-A.

