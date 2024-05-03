New local Panda Express has upgraded approach to increased demand for online orders, opens next week

The revamped interior of the new prototype includes a 15-percent reduction in seat count, with a larger back-of-house area, CSA reported. It features design elements inspired by traditional Chinese architecture and traditions.

Panda Express is a family-owned company that opened its first restaurant in 1983 and now has more than 2,500 locations.

Customers can expect a variety of entrees such as Firecracker Shrimp, Orange Chicken, Black Pepper Angus Steak, Honey Walnut Shrimp, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli Beef or Kung Pao Chicken. Sides include Chow Mein, Fried Rice, White or Brown Steamed Rice or Super Greens.

Joshua Rothstein, OnSite Retail Group’s vice president of sales and leasing, previously said “Miamisburg Centerville Road is a very dominant corridor in this market, so to have a location here was something that they needed and was a perfect fit.”

Panda Express joins several other fast-casual restaurants along Miamisburg Centerville Road including Piada Italian Street Food, Chipotle Mexican Grill, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Chick-fil-A.