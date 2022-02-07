Former Vex/Diner building downtown available for sale or lease

There’s no restaurant equipment in the space, she said. Everything needs to be renovated, and new architecture drawings and permits will need to be pulled.

“The building has been closed down for five to six years,” she noted.

There is an interested party who is drawn to the location, but Herron said there have been no offers yet.

The site has undergone several incarnations in recent decades.

Built as an actual O’Mahoney diner car in the late 1980s, it was known first as the Diner on St. Clair, before being taken up by new owners as Roxy’s Diner and transitioning more recently to a dance club.

In the summer of 2016, what had been Club Vex at that location changed to Cloverdale, but barely a year later it was up for lease again, after Hats Off Investment Group spent nearly $400,000 on the property.