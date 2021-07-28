Foundation to honor Oregon District mass shooting victims on 2nd anniversary

Victims of the Oregon District mass shooting will be honored during a ceremony on the two-year anniversary outside.
The FUDGE Foundation will commemorate the lives of the nine people killed on Aug. 4, 2019, as well as honor those in the community forever changed by the shooting.
The event is planned for 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 outside of Blind Bob’s and will include a candle lighting service, music and prayer. Community leaders will speak about gun violence and there will be a moment of silence for nine minutes to remember those killed.
A raffle contest with prizes from Mad River Adventures, Winans and more will also be held.
There will also be resources available to support victims of trauma, including mental health and support group information.
The FUDGE Foundation is a non-profit started to help people impacted by mass shootings, violence, human trafficking and other trauma. It was founded by Dion Green, whose father Derrick Fudge was killed during the Oregon District mass shooting.