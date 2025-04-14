Breaking: Two in custody, three guns recovered after Kettering gun store burglary

Franklin man dead after head-on crash with semi truck

ajc.com

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A Franklin man is dead after a head-on crash involving a semi truck in Warren County Monday morning.

The crash was reported at about 11:13 a.m. on Ohio 741 south of Greentree Road in Turtlecreek Twp., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

ExploreDayton man guilty of murder in 2024 stabbing death

A preliminary investigation found Franklin B. Gross, 57, of Cross Corner, was driving a 2018 Kenworth T880 semi truck north on Ohio 741 when the truck went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went left of center, crashing head-on into a 2001 Ford F-150.

The pickup truck’s driver, David R. Wills, 69, of Franklin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS took Gross to Atrium Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The patrol was joined at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Turtlecreek Twp. Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Warren County Coroner’s Office and Fox Towing.

In Other News
1
Police: Driver dies after drag racing, hitting 2 houses in Dayton
2
Lawsuit claiming Lyft was negligent in driver’s Dayton murder...
3
Man ID’d in deadly shooting earlier this month in Dayton
4
47-year-old pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Dayton ID’d
5
Court martial of former Wright-Patt commander shows difference from...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.