Dayton man guilty of murder in 2024 stabbing death

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He was found not guilty of one count of tampering with evidence.

Kennedy was scheduled to be sentenced on the drug charge April 29. It is unclear whether he will be sentenced for the murder and felonious assault charges at the same time.

Kennedy was charged connected to the stabbing death of Randall Middletwon, 43, July 7, 2024 after an argument.

Just after 10 p.m., Dayton police responded to the 500 block of Deeds Avenue for a stabbing on the sidewalk, according to Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

On arrival, police found Kennedy on top of Middleton, who had a large laceration to his leg, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Kennedy told responding officers he believed Middleton was going to stab him, so he (Kennedy) stabbed Middleton first,” the affidavit said.

In 2024 Johns said the men knew each other but the details of their relationship were unclear.

The argument was reportedly captured on video surveillance.

“During the stabbing incident Kennedy is observed pulling a pocket knife from his person and rubbing Middleton’s blood on the knife and throwing the knife into the street nearby,” according to the affidavit.

Middleton isn’t seen on the video with a weapon or heard making comments about having a weapon, court documents said.

Kennedy was arrested at the scene early the next morning.

Middleton was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said previously.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.