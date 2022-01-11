Franklin residents can buy bricks from demolished school

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special-edition “Counting on You in 2022″ long-sleeve T-shirt. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

January is National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month and Community Blood Center’s message is “We’re Counting on you in 2022.”

January is an important month to donate due to the traditional challenges of winter and the continuing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Type O blood continues to be in low supply. Many businesses and organizations have suspended hosting blood drives due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

CBC is asking community members to commit to becoming a blood donor, donating more often this year, becoming a platelet or plasma donor, or sponsoring a blood drive. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how you can help.

FRANKLIN

Veterinary hospital receives approval for expansion

Franklin Planning Commission Monday approved the conditional use application for the expansion of Moore’s Veterinary Hospital at 1219 E. Second St.

The veterinary hospital has been growing since its start-up in 2017 and has grown significantly over the past two years along with the entire animal health industry, according to the application. With the growth, the facility needed additional parking and procedure areas to service their current and future clients and patients.

The facility provides animal health check-ups as well as dental, surgical, recovery, radiology and other health services.