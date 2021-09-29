Franklin schools rebrands with new logos, wordmarks

The board approved the branding package in August, but the district chose to unveil the look at the public celebration Sept. 12.

“Updating the Franklin City Schools’ brand was a natural complement to the complete rebuild of the district buildings and the revitalization efforts in Franklin. The rebranding team struck a perfect balance between a traditional, yet modern, version of the Wildcat that is unique to Franklin,” said Andy Fleming, Franklin school board president. “The proud tradition of the Wildcat will continue on with this timeless design.”

The new Wildcat mascot will be unique to Franklin City Schools, and the red and black colors will be standard across all buildings and school properties, all uses, and all platforms, both print and digitally, officials said.

The rebranding committee had the benefit of more than 1,000 community survey responses that clarified what was important to the residents and what they wanted the brand to represent.

The new Wildcat honors the traditions of the old Wildcat mascot, with a three-fourths face, the red and black colors, and the use of both “Wildcats” and “Cats.” The new logo contains both school colors, a change from the current black and white Wildcat.

Officials said the rebranding discussion began in early spring with the goal of ensuring that the district’s brand is as fresh and up-to-date as the new buildings will be.