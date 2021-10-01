Franklin selects new fire/EMS chief

Franklin has selected a new fire and EMS chief and didn’t have to look too far from the city.
Andrew Riddiough was selected from a field of several candidates for the position, said Franklin City Manager Jonathan Westendorf and the former fire chief.
Westendorf was promoted to city manager late last year and the city began searching for a new fire chief in January. Since then, Westendorf has been serving dual roles as city manager and fire/EMS chief.
Riddiough is currently the chief of the Joint Emergency Medical Services, which provides EMS services in the village of Carlisle and Franklin Twp.
“We’re confident he’ll make a great addition to the city of Franklin,” Westendorf said.
Westendorf said Riddiough will begin his new position on Oct. 11 and will receive an annual salary of $96,728.
Riddiough has served as JEMS chief since 2009. Prior to that, he served a captain with the Mason Fire Department and as a lieutenant with the Loveland-Symmes Fire Department. Riddiough also spent time as the Water Rescue Division Leader with Task Force One and as a SWAT medic.
Westendorf said seven people applied for the position and six were sent to the assessment center.
“I’m very excited about job,” Riddiough said.
With Riddiough’s departure, the JEMS board appointed Assistant Chief Jesse Madden as its interim chief until Riddiough is replaced, said Brian Morris, Franklin Twp. trustee and JEMS board member.