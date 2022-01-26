Free COVID testing event planned in Dayton

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event Friday.
The testing event will be at Bethesda Temple, 3702 Salem Ave., Dayton, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Testing is recommended for individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have had known exposure to someone with COVID-19.
People who go to the event can get free PCR testing for adults 18 years of age and older. No doctor’s referral is required, and results should be received in about 24 to 48 hours.
Testing is by appointment only and may be made at phdmc.org or by calling (937) 225-6217, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
This is the first time in over a year that Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has held a COVID-19 testing event. Many local health departments shifted their resources to vaccination clinics and outreach as the shots became available starting December 2020.
For additional information on ordering free at-home tests, finding a testing site, or learning when to take a test, visit covidtests.gov.
