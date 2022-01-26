Kettering officials call record Dayton-area COVID hospital patients a ‘crisis’

KETTERING - Kettering officials called the rise in coronavirus cases a “crisis” after Dayton region hospitals set a record for the number of COVID patients.
Both Mayor Peggy Lehner and Councilman Bruce Duke cited a Dayton Daily News article in which the Greater Dayton Hospital Association the vast of the region’s COVID patients and nearly 9 out of 10 in intensive care units have not received a single dose of coronavirus vaccine.
“This is serious folks,” Lehner said at a Kettering City Council meeting Tuesday night. “We have to take this as a crisis.”
The West Central Ohio region — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — had 652 COVID patients in its hospitals as of Monday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. That was a 9% increase compared to last week and a 27% increase compared to three weeks ago.
Both said Lehner and Duke said they know of people who have died in the past week due to COVID. Duke also cited recent data indicating fewer than 60% of all Montgomery County residents have started or received a full vaccine.
“If you know those folks, if you are one of those folks, I plead for your lives,” Duke said. “This is serious.”
“If you know of someone who needs help with this, take them if they need to be taken to get a vaccine,” he added. “This is critical.”
