Free tickets to zoo offered in September

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is honoring those who protect the community by offering free admission to all active fire and police personnel, active and retired members of the military and frontline healthcare workers during September.
Personnel who qualify for free admission include police officers, firefighters, EMTs, state troopers, correction officers, 911 dispatchers and other professionals involved in law enforcement, investigations and emergency response. The zoo is also extending this offer to active and retired members of the military and the healthcare workers who have been working so hard to keep our community healthy and safe. Heroes may purchase up to six additional tickets at half price at the zoo’s ticketing window.
Professional credentials, along with a valid government-issued photo ID must be presented at the Cincinnati Zoo to take advantage of this offer; therefore, tickets must be picked up at the Zoo and advance reservations are not required. Badges and identification cards are accepted only if accompanied by photo ID. All ID must reference specific fire, police, military or healthcare duty.
Regular discount: First responders and military receive $3 off adult tickets and $2 off child/senior tickets year-round.
For more information, visit http://cincinnatizoo.org/events/hometown-heroes/.
Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program enrollment open
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Education and Training has announced the CY21 Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program enrollment is now open.
The Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program is for employees interested in professional development, developing new and/or different perspectives, demonstrating their strengths and exploring potentials. The 88th Air Base Wing, in conjunction with various Air Force Instructions, encourages mentoring relationships for employees as part of human development.
The objective of an inclusive mentoring program is to develop the potential in people and create the professionals of the future. While fostering mentoring relationships, employees will gain experiential knowledge, an understanding about various careers, and be able to make informed decisions about education, training and career-related issues. By understanding the duty of others, participants can build a well-rounded understanding of their role within the overall Air Force mission.
The mentoring program will begin with a kick-off event in January 2021 and will run through December 2021.
The team will provide quarterly checkpoints, regular mentoring tips and tools as well as opportunities for feedback. Enrollment is open to Wright-Patt military members and civilians of all ranks and grades. You may sign up to be either a mentor, mentee or both. The Education and Training team uses the information provided from the enrollment form to match you with the best possible mentor or mentee.
Once enrollment is closed, expect to see an email providing specific mentoring information mid-December. Please use the link and choose either CY21 Mentor, CY21 Mentee or both enrollment forms to register to participate.
ENROLLMENT INFORMATION:
When: The mentoring period is January to December 2021
Open: Enrollment is now open
Closes: 6 November 2020
Location to enroll: https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/21288/FSS/FSD/FSDE/MP/SitePages/Home.aspx
TARGET AUDIENCE: Wright-Patt military members and civilians of all ranks and grades are eligible to participate in the program as a mentor, mentee or both.
POINTS OF CONTACT: Email LeAnna Gorman at mailto:leanna.gorman@us.af.mil or Sherita Smith at sherita.smith@us.af.mil.