Free tickets to zoo offered in September

Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program enrollment open

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Education and Training has announced the CY21 Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program enrollment is now open.

The Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program is for employees interested in professional development, developing new and/or different perspectives, demonstrating their strengths and exploring potentials. The 88th Air Base Wing, in conjunction with various Air Force Instructions, encourages mentoring relationships for employees as part of human development.

The objective of an inclusive mentoring program is to develop the potential in people and create the professionals of the future. While fostering mentoring relationships, employees will gain experiential knowledge, an understanding about various careers, and be able to make informed decisions about education, training and career-related issues. By understanding the duty of others, participants can build a well-rounded understanding of their role within the overall Air Force mission.

The mentoring program will begin with a kick-off event in January 2021 and will run through December 2021.

The team will provide quarterly checkpoints, regular mentoring tips and tools as well as opportunities for feedback. Enrollment is open to Wright-Patt military members and civilians of all ranks and grades. You may sign up to be either a mentor, mentee or both. The Education and Training team uses the information provided from the enrollment form to match you with the best possible mentor or mentee.

Once enrollment is closed, expect to see an email providing specific mentoring information mid-December. Please use the link and choose either CY21 Mentor, CY21 Mentee or both enrollment forms to register to participate.

ENROLLMENT INFORMATION:

When: The mentoring period is January to December 2021

Open: Enrollment is now open

Closes: 6 November 2020

Location to enroll: https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/21288/FSS/FSD/FSDE/MP/SitePages/Home.aspx

TARGET AUDIENCE: Wright-Patt military members and civilians of all ranks and grades are eligible to participate in the program as a mentor, mentee or both.

POINTS OF CONTACT: Email LeAnna Gorman at mailto:leanna.gorman@us.af.mil or Sherita Smith at sherita.smith@us.af.mil.