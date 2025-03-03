Fundraising begins for proposed Troy skatepark

The city Park Board in February got a look at the concept plan for the new skatepark along other potential amenities for the city owned property.

“I look at this as a park with a skatepark inside it. A park for the entire community,” said Matt Williams, president, Troy City Skatepark Unite.

Project cost estimates include $1.5 million to $1.8 million to be raised by Troy City Skatepark Unite for concrete and asphalt portions of the skatepark. Another $928,000 is estimated for park amenities such as restrooms, walking paths, stormwater pond, site lighting, enhanced parking and park landscaping among others.

The organization is hoping the city will take on that portion of the project, Williams said.

The city has not received a formal request to help pay for the project.

The park concept will be included in the upcoming city review of its Parks and Recreation Masterplan with the help of consultants from American Structurepoint, said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

“It is critical that we get comprehensive participation and input from Troy residents. Not only will we talk about the skatepark but many other more expensive opportunities regarding our pool, golf course, a splashpad, playground amenities, the senior citizens center, sports facilities, and other ideas the community might have,” Titterington said. “There are many opportunities but potentially millions of dollars in future investments.”

The review is expected to get underway this spring and take four or five months.

Troy City Skatepark Unite has raised money so far from events, individuals and grants from foundations. More requests are planned. Funds have been used for a geotechnical survey, concept design and now, construction drawings.

The organization has held several public events the past few years in its efforts to seek community input, create awareness and raise funds. The development of the concept plan will allow it to ramp up its fumd-raising efforts, Williams said.

“We want to encourage local residents and folks beyond to unite with us and realize this is a community wide shared dream for what the Joe Reardon Skatepark could look like,” Williams said.

