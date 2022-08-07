dayton-daily-news logo
Funeral services set for 2 Butler Twp. shooting victims

Clyde W. Knox, 82, and Eva “Sally” Knox, 78. Contributed.

20 minutes ago

Funeral services for Clyde W. Knox, 82, and Eva “Sally” Knox, 78, who were killed in the Butler Twp. shooting on Friday, have been set for Tuesday at the Vandalia United Methodist Church.

The services will take place at 11 a.m. and the church at 200 S. Dixie Drive in Vandalia, according to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home.

“They shared 60 wonderful years of marriage, raised two children and loved their grandchildren and family dearly,” a statement on the funeral home’s website read.

The Knox’s are survived by their children, in-laws, seven grandchildren and several friends and family members.

Friends will be received by the Knox family at the church Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of service, their obituary reads.

Interments will occur at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City.

The Knox couple was killed in their home on Hardwick Place. Sarah Anderson, 41, and her daughter, Kayla Anderson, 15, were also killed in a separate shooting in a nearby house.

